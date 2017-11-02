Grain truck tips over at Hwy 71 Bypass intersection

A grain truck tipped over on its side this morning, spilling a good amount of the corn onto the west side of the intersection of U Street and the Highway 71 Bypass.

Deputy Travis Peterson says 59-year-old Christoper Estrada of Scottsbluff was traveling south on the bypass when his full load of corn apparently shifted as he tried to take a right turn onto U Street. Estrada lost control of the truck and it landed onto its side, spilling the corn into the intersection and the grassy area around it.

Peterson says the Gering fire department was called to remove Estrada from the truck through the windshield. Estrada, who was driving for Terry Tillman of Minatare, was not injured. Cleanup of the grain is continuing.

The accident occurred at 9: 20 this morning.