Grammy award winning Riders at Midwest Theater Tuesday

A famous quartet that has kept traditional traditional Cowboy and western Music alive for 40 years will be at the Midwest Theater Tuesday night.

Riders in the Sky play a festive mix of western music classics, traditional Christmas music, and their own original yuletide carols with a little humor mixed in.

Ranger Doug says he will also provide a little yodeling.

The group has performed over 7,000 times in 17 countries and at least twice in every state in the U.S. They also have two Grammys from original music in Disney Pixar movies.

Tickets for Tuesday evening’s performance are $22 for members and $25 for non-members.