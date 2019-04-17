Grand Island city administrator quits after less than two months on the job

The Grand Island city administrator has quit after less than two months on the job.

A city new release says Brent Clark and Mayor Roger Steele mutually agreed to end Clark’s employment. The release says Clark has “chosen to explore other opportunities.”

Clark declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday. Steele says he can’t talk about the situation because it’s a personnel matter. But he told The Grand Island Independent that “we both agreed there was a difference in management priorities and styles.”

Steele intends to have City Attorney Jerry Janulewicz serve as interim city administrator.

Clark was city administrator in Broken Bow before joining Grand Island to replace Marlan Ferguson when he retired.