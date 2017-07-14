Grand Island man and woman accused in Bluffs rape

A Grand Island man and his girlfriend have been taken into custody for allegedly taking part in the sexual assault of an elderly Scottsbluff woman at her apartment last Thursday (July 6th).

Court documents say 56 year old Victor Starlin raped the woman last Thursday afternoon while 41 year old Penny Kleist watched and did nothing to stop the situation. The victim told police the assault took place without her consent and she could not stop it because Starlin was so strong. The victim also told Police Starlin filmed the incident on his phone while it was taking place.

The court documents say an examination in the emergency room of Regional West Medical Center showed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Starlin is accused of first degree sexual assault and Kleist is accused of aiding and abetting the sexual assault.