Grand Island man arrested following high speed pursuit on I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Grand Island man following a pursuit that began in Seward County and ended in Lancaster County.

The incident began at approximately 11:40 a.m. after NSP received information regarding a stolen 2009 Ford Flex that was believed to be traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Seward County. Upon locating the vehicle, troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was initiated.

As the driver entered Lincoln on I-80, speeds increased to 110 miles per hour. Troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips near mile marker 404, but the driver continued driving on the vehicle’s rims. As the vehicle continued driving eastbound, troopers successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop at approximately 12:15 p.m. near mile marker 411.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver remained uncooperative and resisted arrest. At that point, a Taser and K9 were deployed to take the subject into custody.

The driver, Ramon Martinez, 57, of Grand Island, was arrested for multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest. He was taken to Bryan Medical Center at Bryan West Campus with minor injuries. Upon release, Martinez will be lodged in Lancaster County Jail.