Grand Jury finds no wrongdoing in Scotts Bluff inmate death

The results are in from a Scotts Bluff County Grand Jury investigating the death of an inmate that died in late November.

This afternoon the grand jury returned a “no true bill” finding regarding the investigation of the death of Corey Green.

Green had been arrested on an outstanding warrant the afternoon of November 23, and later that day he was pronounced dead at Regional West Medical Center after being transported from the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center by ambulance.

According to Nebraska state statute, a grand jury is required to convene when an inmate dies while in police custody.