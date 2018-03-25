Grass fire burns 100 acres

100 acres of grass and trees was burned Saturday when a controlled burn got out of hand four miles west of Morrill just north of the North Platte River.

Morrill Fire Chief Matt Hinman says firefighters from five fire departments worked on the blaze for 6 hours Saturday after it was called in around 1 p.m. A small crew of Morrill firefighters were at the scene mopping up Sunday morning.

Hinman says members of the Mitchell, Henry, Lyman and Gering fire departments provided mutual aid and allowed his men to get cleaned up and attend a soup supper fundraiser Saturday evening.