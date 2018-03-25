class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299521 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Grass fire burns 100 acres

BY Kevin Mooney | March 25, 2018
Home News Regional News
Grass fire burns 100 acres

100 acres of grass  and trees was burned Saturday when a controlled burn got out of hand four miles west of Morrill  just north of the North Platte River.

Morrill Fire Chief Matt Hinman says  firefighters from five fire departments  worked on the blaze for 6 hours Saturday after it was called in around 1 p.m. A small crew of Morrill firefighters were at the scene mopping up Sunday morning.

Hinman says members of the Mitchell, Henry, Lyman and Gering fire departments provided mutual aid and allowed his men to get cleaned up and attend a soup supper fundraiser Saturday evening.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments