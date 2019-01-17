class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360001 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Grass fire consumes 100 acres, threatens TV building and tower near Scottsbluff

BY Scott Miller | January 17, 2019
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Firefighters from two rural departments spent about an hour and a half fighting a fire north of Scottsbluff Thursday afternoon that threatened the property of a local television station.

Captain Paul Reisig with Scottsbluff Rural Fire says the department was called at about 12:20 p.m. to a grass fire near the KSTF-TV tower on the east side Highway 71 north of town.

Five firefighting units and 12 firefighters, plus a similar number from Mitchell Rural Fire,  fought the fire for about an hour and a half.

Reisig says the cause of the blaze that consumed about 100 acres from the Pathfinder Irrigation District High Line Canal to just short of the KSTF transmitter building is unknown.

He says the fire should serve as a reminder to everyone that people need to be very careful as conditions are very dry, even though it is winter.

 

