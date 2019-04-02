Gravel road maintenance gets airing before Scotts Bluff Co. Commissioners

The state of county roads and how they’re maintained a topic of discussion during the Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s meeting Monday evening.

While a few in attendance were critical of the way the county has been maintaining the gravel roads, others expressed the Board needs to do more when it comes to funding the Road and Bridge Department.

Dave Kaufman of rural Gering admonished commissioners to do more to make sure the roads department has more funding in the future when prioritizing the next budget ”

Commission Chair Ken Meyer thanked those in attendance for voicing their views on the situation, and asked all county residents for patience and understanding as roads crews work as quickly and efficiently as they can to get the roadways back into decent shape.

In other matters before the board, Commissioners approved two final spring requests for funding from the county’s Keno account.

The committee working on helping coordinate local accomodations for the the Tour De Nebraska event later this year was awarded about $6,800 to help pay for items such as portable toilets, entertainment and transportation resources for the participants that will spend two nights in the area. Tourism Director and committee co-chair Brenda Leisy says the projected spending by the participants is about $76 per day, not including lodging, which is projected to have an economic impact of about $230,000 on the area.

400 riders from across the country have registered for the Tour, and with another 30 days open for registration, Leisy expects that number to rise.

A second grant of $4,100 was approved for production of the Circle Tour Guides, which was originally part of Platte Valley Attractions. Leisy says the three guides produced for the area each give tourists a full days-worth of activities and places to visit, and tend to be in demand when visitors are spending more than one day on the valley.