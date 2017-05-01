Great Lakes Aviation behind on lease payments to Cheyenne airport

A Wyoming-based airline is behind in lease payments for its company headquarters at Cheyenne Regional Airport by about $80,000.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the balance owed by Great Lakes Aviation was discussed during an April meeting of the Cheyenne Regional Airport Board.

Airport Director of Aviation Tim Barth says the total represents five months of payments from December through April.

The airport uses the lease payments to pay off a bond that funded construction of the building that serves as the airline’s headquarters and to cover the airline’s operations at the airport.

Great Lakes Chairman Doug Voss says they’ve been conversations about the lease but the company won’t comment further on the payments.

The small regional airline has been based in Cheyenne since 1999. It serves 13 airports in seven states. Great Lakes Aviation was also the Essential Air Service for Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron; but after continuous unreliable service, all three cities found different carriers for their EAS.

In 2015, Boutique Air was selected for airline service for Chadron and Alliance, and in 2016 PenAir took over the EAS contract for Scottsbluff.