Great Plains Distillery expanding their Scottsbluff operations

It was February 1, 2016 when Phillip Mitchell and Austin Propp approached the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners about opening up a distillery here in the Valley.

Eighteen months later, the father/ son duo behind Great Plains Distillery have opened up shop in Scottsbluff, had their Vamoose Vodka hit the shelves at nearly three dozen locations, and started to make a name for themselves.

Now, they are expanding their operations at their distillery at 213 West Railway. Their hope is the distillers themselves can highlight their vodka in their new tasting room.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with the two entrepreneurs to talk about their journey so far: