Great Western Bank Warrior Run scheduled Saturday

The annual Great Western Bank Warrior Run to benefit Veterans assistance efforts will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Legacy of the Plains Museum parking lot.

Race Coordinator Dave Wolf says they have raised $23,000 through advanced entries and donations, and are looking to raise the rest with new registration Saturday morning.

Wolf thanked the Gering Keno committee for their $6,500 contribution that covered expenses for the event.

You can register at 9 a.m. prior to the 5k and 10k race or online at wyobraskavetshelp.org. The cost is $40 for adults with a discounted family rate. The 11.a.m kids run sponsored by Webb Orthodontics is free.