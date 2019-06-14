Greener Gardens Greenhouse at NPNRD celebrating one year

It’s a milestone anniversary for the Greener Gardens Greenhouse at the North Platte NRD, and they’re celebrating in a big way this weekend.

It’s been one year since greenhouse opened its doors, which grows flowers, vegetables, fruit, and grasses. In turn, much of the produce gets donated to both the Western Nebraska Veterans Home and CAPWN.

Today, the greenhouse is celebrating its first birthday by having a plant sale, with proceeds going right back into the greenhouse to keep it going for years to come. Jenifer Berge Sauter says they have a little bit of everything for sale.

We have some heirloom tomatoes, some peppers, we have a couple of luffa plants,” explains Berge Sauter, “We have a few ornamental flowers, we have lemongrass- which is a really neat plant- and I honestly think we have some of the most beautiful specimens I’ve seen.”

Everything for sale today ranges from $1 to $20, and is a fundraiser to help keep the greenhouse going for years to come.

If you missed today’s sale, they’ll be back at it again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the greenhouse by the North Platte NRD.