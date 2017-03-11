class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221442 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gretna edges Scottsbluff in instant classic title game

BY Associated Press | March 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gretna edges Scottsbluff in instant classic title game
Scottsbluff answered the bell on Thursday and beat Crete in state tourney opener.

Joseph Johnson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left, and Gretna repeated as Class B champion with a 55-53 victory over Scottsbluff on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Dru Kuxhausen missed a 3-pointer with a second to play, allowing the Dragons (27-2) to win the sixth boys basketball championship in school history.

Trey Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Gretna, and Zachary Imig also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Tyler Sullivan added 12 points for the Dragons.

Kuxhuasen went 5 for 8 on 3-pointers while leading Scottsbluff (26-3) with 19 points. Landon Walker had 14 points to go with 14 rebounds, and Gabriel Patton had 11 points.

Gretna outscored the Bearcats 36-16 in the paint and held a 36-27 rebounding advantage.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments