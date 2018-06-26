Grizzly bear advocates aim to buy hunting licenses

Wyoming’s planned grizzly bear hunt this fall is structured in a way that allows the possibility of disruption by those opposed to the hunt.

And wildlife activist Lisa Robertson says that is what she plans to do by applying for one of the limited number of tags although she has no intention of hunting a bear.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the maneuver amounts to a form of legal protest against the state’s planned grizzly bear hunt this fall.

The 22 tags up for sale cost $600 for residents and $6,000 for nonresidents.

State game managers say there’s nothing illegal about applying with no intention of hunting.

Idaho has approved hunting one grizzly this fall, while Montana has decided for now not to allow grizzly hunting.