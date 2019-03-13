Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked

The impending blizzard is keeping staff at Scottsbluff’s Main Street Market busy this Wednesday morning.

Marketing Director Susan Wiedeman says that over the last few days, there was a run on bread, milk, eggs, canned goods, deli meats, and more.

Fortunately, their shipment came in early Wednesday morning. So while Mother Nature was still producing rain and heavy winds, crews were able to keep busy re-stocking the shelves with the necessities while roads were still driveable.

Wiedeman says they’ll be monitoring the weather all day, and adjust accordingly.

“The main thing is if we have power. If we lose power, we have to shut the doors because we have no way to ring everybody in, explains Wiedeman. “And everything is computerized and electronic now, so we have no way to ring anyone through if we lose power.”

She says they do have a contingency plan for the City of Scottsbluff at their Plaza Cenex location if they do lose power. Wiedeman says they are responsible for providing fuel for all emergency personnel vehicles, and are ready to bring a tank wagon in to fill emergency vehicles if need be.