Ground broken for Gering High School renovation project

A large crowd of students, faculty and dignitaries were on hand Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the start of construction on the Gering High School renovation project.

Board members especially thanked the community members who voted by a 70% margin for the bond issue making the project possible.

Gering School Board President Mr. Brian Copsey told those in attendance, including elementary students, that the school would be there as a part of their future.

Copsey said thanks to that community support it was a proud day to be a Gering Bulldog. He went on to say that the building would be a great source pride and joy for the community.

The majority of the early construction efforts will include the addition to the front of the building that will encompass the new kitchen, student commons area, entrance to the gymnasium, and secure entrance to the building.

The spring construction will require relocating the main office and front entrance area toward the southeast corner of the building near the current cafeteria.