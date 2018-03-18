Groundbreaking for Gering High renovation set for Monday

Gering High School will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony Monday, March 19th at 2:00 pm to mark the beginning of construction on its new addition and renovation.

Superintendent Bob Hastings, along with members of the school bond committee and Board of Education, will ceremoniously break the ground to celebrate a successful bond issue and the future construction of the facility. Scores of students, staff, alumni and community leaders are expected to attend the event at the Gering High School campus at 15th and U Street.

Last March, voters rallied to pass a $24 million bond that kick started the project. Hausmann Construction will lead the efforts to renovate the high school and construct space for freshmen students. Grade configuration, safety and security updates, an auxiliary gym addition and updates to the front façade are also planned as a part of this project.