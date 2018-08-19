Groundbreaking for South Torrington Cobblestone Hotel set for Monday

Groundbreaking will take place Monday for a new $6.8 million Cobblestone Hotel & Suites on South Main Street in Torrington.

The hotel, scheduled to open early next year, will provide 10 new jobs to the community and feature 54 rooms, a pool and meeting space.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday with appearances by local investors, the owners of Cobblestone Hotels, and local stakeholders and elected officials.

Project sponsor Paul “Cactus” Covello Jr. sees the hotel as a catalyst for future development along the south end of Torrington, including a possible convenience store and revitalized restaurants. Sixteen local investors and two banks are financing the project, which will add much needed hotel rooms to the market through a new tax credits program designed to help low-income areas around the country.

