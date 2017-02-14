class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215623 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Group targets Whiteclay beer stores near Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

BY Associated Press | February 14, 2017
A faith ministry in Nebraska has started a fundraising  campaign to buy out four stores that sell millions of cans beer annually in a tiny village next to a Native American reservation plagued by alcoholism.

The Lakota Hope street ministry in Whiteclay is looking to raise $6.3 million. The group hopes to close the stores, which are only about 200 yards from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Alcohol is banned on the reservation.

Ministry official Bruce BonFleur says the effort would eliminate a problem that has festered for decades in Whiteclay. The stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015, even though Whiteclay has about a dozen residents.

State regulators are to meet March 7 to discuss the stores’ liquor licenses.

