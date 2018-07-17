class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323756 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Group won’t perform as scheduled at Fort Robinson State Park

BY Kevin Mooney | July 17, 2018
One of the two groups scheduled to demonstrate infantry
and cavalry maneuvers this week at Fort Robinson State Park has been forced to cancel due to a family emergency.

On Thursday the Commanding General’s Mounted
Color Guard of Fort Riley, Kansas, will demonstrate horse drills, jumps, sabers, period pistols and period rifles. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the Fremont Pathfinders group, who had been scheduled to appear Friday and
Saturday, won’t be performing.

Thursday’s activities are free and open to the public but vehicles must have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit, available online at outdoornebraska.org or at the park. Attendees may want to bring lawn chairs.

