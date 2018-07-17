Group won’t perform as scheduled at Fort Robinson State Park

One of the two groups scheduled to demonstrate infantry

and cavalry maneuvers this week at Fort Robinson State Park has been forced to cancel due to a family emergency.

On Thursday the Commanding General’s Mounted

Color Guard of Fort Riley, Kansas, will demonstrate horse drills, jumps, sabers, period pistols and period rifles. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the Fremont Pathfinders group, who had been scheduled to appear Friday and

Saturday, won’t be performing.

Thursday’s activities are free and open to the public but vehicles must have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit, available online at outdoornebraska.org or at the park. Attendees may want to bring lawn chairs.