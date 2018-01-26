Growers hear good news at Western Sugar Cooperative Board meeting

Sugar beet growers have had a rocky start in 2018, but things are beginning to look better after the latest Western Sugar Cooperative Board meeting.

Kendall Bush, President of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Growers Association, says the board agreed to make a $4 per ton payment for March. Bush says the January payment, which had not been made previously, will be included in the March payment. Bush said he’s hopeful an October payment will be made as well.

The payment problems had stemmed from the Cooperative falling behind on sugar deliveries due to production issues at the Fort Morgan and Scottsbluff factories. But Bush says those problems have been ironed out.

Bush said, “We just gotta hope we can make it through the season and that depends on our piles.” He added, “They are storing really well now and look to be in good shape through February.”

Bush also said he doesn’t expect any problems with gaining the necessary acres for sugar beet production next year.