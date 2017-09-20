Growing Carpenter Center needs another access road

Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt admits having only one access to the growing Carpenter Center in his community has become an issue the city will have to address.

Greenwalt says the narrow access to the Carpenter Center with cars parked on both sides of Terry Street barely leaves room for one motorist to proceed, much less vehicles in both directions. Greenwalt says trying to gain access to the Carpenter Center from another direction along the railroad tracks has been discussed.

Carpenter Center Director Bob Nemnich agrees another access is needed to relieve the congestion. Nemnich has suggested a one way exit road southwest of his facility that would connect with a paved alley that runs to Country Club Road.

But Greenwalt noted the city made a verbal promise to residents on the adjacent Michael Street concerned about additional traffic that the city will never make that alley a connecting road.