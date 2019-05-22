Guadalupe Center Monument Will Recognize Chicano/Mexican American Veterans

A group of six Vietnam war veterans from the Scottsbluff High School class of 1963 veterans group are preparing a memorial that will honor all Chicano or Mexican American veterans.

At the Guadalupe Center in Scottsbluff Wednesday, Marty Ramirez, one of the organizers, said the history of Chicano or Mexican Americans in the military has been excluded from recognition.

Ramirez said 60% of the Chicano/Mexican Americans in the Scottsbluff High School class of 1963 were drafted and sent to serve in the Vietnam war. Yet there were no welcome home celebrations and no fanfare with their return from war.

In recognition of their service, Ramirez says the monument project will symbolize and ensure that their legacies and stories will be preserved for future generations.

He says it will also be an honorable tribute to a rich history of military service of Chicano/Mexican American veterans from the valley reflecting that “we will not be forgotten.”

The monument will be placed in front of the Guadalupe Center in November to coincide with Veterans Day.