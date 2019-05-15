class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384940 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Man charged with 2018 Ft. Laramie homicide to be in court Wednesday

BY Scott Miller | May 15, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Man charged with 2018 Ft. Laramie homicide to be in court Wednesday
Courtesy Goshen Co. Sheriff's Office

The man charged with the May 2018 stabbing death of a 32-year-old Guernsey man following an altercation in Fort Laramie will be in Goshen County District Court later today.

A status hearing is set for 2 p.m. for 27-year-old Jamie Snyder, who is charged with first degree murder for fatally stabbing Wade Erschabek. Investigators say the stabbing was the result of a dispute over a stolen title for a vehicle, however Snyder maintains that he stabbed Erschabek in self defense.

In February, Snyder was returned to the Goshen County Detention Center for a competency hearing, and forensic pathologists testified Snyder was competent and fit to stand trial on the charge, which carries the death penalty.

It’s anticipated the District Court will select a trial date during today’s hearing.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments