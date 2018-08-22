Guernsey man charged with sexual assault of child has case bound over to District Court

A 67-year-old Guernsey man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl back in 2013 has had his case bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Larry Senteney appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing for two charges of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The investigating deputy with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office testified, and enough probable cause was found to have the case bound over to District Court.

Senteney was arrested following an investigation stemming from the alleged victims report, who said she was sexually assaulted by Senteney on at least six separate occasions between the spring of 2013 and winter of 2014 in Scotts Bluff and Platte Counties.

The victim- now 19-years-old said that when she was 14 Senteney kissed her, groped her, and touched her inappropriately.

Bond was reduced from $100,000 to $90,000 at 10%, and he’ll make his first appearance in District Court on Friday, August 31st.