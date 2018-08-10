Guernsey man charged with sexually assaulting child

A 67-year-old Guernsey man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl back in 2013.

Investigators from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Larry Senteney on at least six separate occasions between the spring of 2013 and winter of 2014. The assaults reportedly happened in both Scotts Bluff County and Platte County, Wyoming.

The victim- now 19-years-old said that when she was 14 Senteney kissed her, groped her, and touched her inappropriately.

Investigators made contact with Senteney at his Guernsey home and acted uncomfortable during questioning. When asked about the allegations, he said the victim “wouldn’t lie” and “if she is saying it happened, she believes it happened.”

Court documents continue to say that Senteney said, “Please forgive me, I’m sorry. I didn’t, I don’t know what it is but it’s (my fault).”

Senteney was arrested in Platte County and on Thursday he was transported to Gering and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

He’ll make his first appearance on two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday.