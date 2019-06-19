Guernsey man sentenced for Scotts Bluff County child sex assaults

A 68-year-old Guernsey man has been sentenced after a jury convicted him for sexual assaults of 14-year-old girl that began in 2013.

Last month, Larry Senteney was found guilty on two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, one count of Attempted 1st Degree Assault of a Minor, and an additional Class 3A Felony sex crime.

On Tuesday, Scotts Bluff County District Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Senteney to 3 to 5 years in prison on each of the four convictions. Those sentences will run consecutive to each other, for a total of 12 to 20 years- with credit for 322 days already served.

The investigation began after the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Larry Senteney on at least six separate occasions between the spring of 2013 and winter of 2014. The victim said that when she was a child, Senteney kissed her, groped her, and touched her inappropriately.

Authorities made contact with Senteney at his home in Guernsey, Wyoming, and when asked about the allegations, he said the victim “wouldn’t lie” and “if she is saying it happened, she believes it happened.”

Senteney will also have to register as a sex offender once released from prison.