Guernsey woman dies in Torrington crash

A Monday night crash on Highway 85 near Torrington has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Guernsey woman.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover around 9:05 p.m. near milepost 98.

Authorities say Regina Fairbanks was travelling westbound in her Jeep Liberty and lost control of her vehicle. The Jeep exited the north side of the highway, collided with a traffic sign and fence, and then overturned and struck a billboard.

Sgt. Kyle McKay says Fairbanks was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries at the time of the crash.

Driving fatigue and possible use of the cell phone are being investigated as possible contributing factors with the crash. This crash resulted in the 12th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to 10 fatalities in 2017.