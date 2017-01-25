Guilty verdict for man charged in Bluffs Burger King burglary

A Scottsbluff man is facing up to 20 years in prison following his Wednesday conviction of felony burglary.

43-year-old Anthony De Los Santos was found guilty today of stealing a safe containing more than $7,000 from the Scottsbluff Burger King on December 25, 2015.

De Los Santos was arrested after video surveillance helped authorities develop him as a suspect. His sister was an assistant manager at the restaurant and confirmed that her brother Anthony was the suspect.

De Los Santos was arrested in late July of 2016, and charged with felony burglary.

He is also facing an enhanced charge of being a habitual criminal, after already facing five felony convictions stemming back to 1991 in Scotts Bluff, Box Butte, Dawes, Gage and Lancaster Counties. That determination will be made during his sentencing.