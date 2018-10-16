Guitar honoring VALTS teacher to be auctioned Wednesday

A special guitar made by ESU #13 VALTS students in honor of teacher and breast cancer patient Karen Reason will be auctioned off Wednesday evening at Backaracks in Scottsbluff.

Reason, who is now in the reconstruction phase after double mastectomy, told KNEB News she was totally shocked and in tears when she learned the students at VALTS had supported her along her journey.

She said on the last day of school for teachers, their principal, George Schlothauer was presenting a guitar to ESU 13. All of the ESU 13 staff were at this in-service.

Scholthauer then put a picture of Reason on the screen with a student that had been taken the day before her first surgery.

All the kids had dressed in pink that day to support Reason, who was presented with the guitar that had been made in her honor.

Reason said without the staff and students, her journey would have been even harder.

The guitar was then donated to Backaracks for this Wednesday evening’s bra auction fundraiser for Festival of Hope.

She says Festival of Hope helped her family out during treatments and said this was a fitting way to be able to pay this back to them.

The guitar was signed by Josh Turner during his concert in Gering this summer.