Hail, heavy rain batters Cheyenne area Thursday night

Bizarre weather over the last week, including hail the last two evenings, has made this the wettest Cheyenne Frontier Days in six years.

Day Weather meteorologist Mark Heuer says the tremendous amount of hail that hit Cheyenne Thursday evening did not impact Frontier Days activities.

Heuer said, “Frontier Park itself missed most of the hail, but that was not the case to the west of I-25 and south of Cheyenne to the Colorado border. They had to call WYDOT plows around the Port of Entry and near the border, where we saw several inches of pea to nickel size hail. ”

Stormmchaser Dan Fitts reported hail four inches deep on Terry ranch Road 1 mile west of Highway 85 with the largest stone 1.5″.

There is a strong chance for more severe weather Friday in the panhandle and southeast Wyoming, with large hail, heavy rains in a short amount of time, strong winds of up to 60 mph and even a tornado or two a good possibility. Heuer says more severe weather could occur in the very early afternoon hours Saturday before tapering off into Sunday with temperatures barely hitting 70.