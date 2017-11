A new executive director of the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer center was announced Tuesday.

Shanna Halstead, who has been administrative assistant for the United Way of Western Nebraska for 31 years, will be taking the reigns .

Halstead will succeed Jill Allen, who is leaving to work with Northfield Retirement Communities November 27th.

Allen told KNEB news on News Extra Tuesday Halstead is already heavily involved with the Volunteer Center, and will make a perfect fit.