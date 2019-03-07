Harbor Freight announces Scottsbluff job fair

New jobs are coming to Scottsbluff, as the new Harbor Freight store opening in Monument Mall will be hiring for a variety of positions during a job fair next week.

The event will be held at the Scottsbluff Hampton Inn and Suites on Wednesday, March 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to their website, they will be hiring Sales Associates, Sales Supervisors, Logistics Associates and Logistic Supervisors.

People can also apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com

The store, located in the old Herberger’s building, is expected to open sometime this spring.