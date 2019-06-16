Harrisburg man charged after reportedly writing $10,000 in bad checks

A 43-year-old Banner County man has been charged with a Class 2A felony after reportedly writing more than $10,000 worth of bad checks to a local business back in February.

Richard Dudney of Harrisburg has been charged with Issue Bad Check/ $5,000 or more.

Court documents say that on February 4th and 5th, he wrote three bad checks to West Plains LLC totaling $10,707.86. There was insufficient funds in the account, and now he could be facing a prison sentence ranging from 0 to 20 years if convicted.

He was arraigned on the charge last Friday, and will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on June 24th.