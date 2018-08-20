class="post-template-default single single-post postid-330205 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Hastings: Construction and classroom work to be done without impacting learning

BY Kevin Mooney | August 20, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Hastings: Construction and classroom work to be done without impacting learning

School starts for Gering students this Thursday and for those attending the high school they will be attending classes while work continues on the renovations approved by patrons recently in a bond issue.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the work will be done with the least possible impact on student learning.

Hastings said,” They are definitely going to notice construction is going on and there will be some things done close to the classroom wing  but they will not impact learning.  We will be able to work alongside and make sure we have a great learning environment for  our students.”

Hastings says because the construction is being done in phases students will see the progress being made as the work shifts from one project to another. Hastings says much of the work over the summer involved improvements to infrastructure.

The projects are scheduled to be complete at the end of next summer.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments