Hastings: Construction and classroom work to be done without impacting learning

School starts for Gering students this Thursday and for those attending the high school they will be attending classes while work continues on the renovations approved by patrons recently in a bond issue.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the work will be done with the least possible impact on student learning.

Hastings said,” They are definitely going to notice construction is going on and there will be some things done close to the classroom wing but they will not impact learning. We will be able to work alongside and make sure we have a great learning environment for our students.”

Hastings says because the construction is being done in phases students will see the progress being made as the work shifts from one project to another. Hastings says much of the work over the summer involved improvements to infrastructure.

The projects are scheduled to be complete at the end of next summer.