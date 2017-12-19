class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279196 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Hastings to stay as Gering Superintendent

BY Kevin Mooney | December 19, 2017
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

The ESU #10 Board in Kearney has selected Minden Superintendent Dr. Melissa Wheelock as their new administrator, which means Gering Superintendent Bob Hastings, one of the four finalists, will be staying here.

Current ESU #10 Administrator Wayne Bell said the nine member board made the selection Monday, and he was working on the details of Dr. Wheelock’s new contract today. Bell is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Hastings said he had applied for the position because it was closer to family and an opportunity he has been interested in for some time.

