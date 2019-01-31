Hastings: work underway on nearly every component of GHS expansion project

Progress on the expansion and renovation at Gering High School is becoming more evident as construction workers are taking advantage of the relatively mild weather for most of this winter.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the library is at the final stages of completion, with furniture expected next week, with more construction items expected to get underway immediately following.

Hastings says work will be taking place on nearly every portion of the project starting next month. “Except that one last piece and that is the current cafeteria, and that’s because it’s occupied as a cafeteria and it won’t start until after the school year ends,” says Hastings, “but all the other pieces we can see work being done on them, which is really exciting.”

Hastings says you get to the point can see the light at the end of the tunnel and see what things are going to look like in the end, which is fun for everyone to see. He says the project remains on-time and on budget.