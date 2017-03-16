Hay Springs couple arrested in NSP SWAT raid

A Hay Springs couple is awaiting their first appearance in Sheridan County Court since being arrested Monday morning when law enforcement officers, including the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team, raided their home.

County Attorney Jamian Simmons says 50-year old Juel James Sitting Holy and 29-year old Alyson Sitting Holy face felony assault charges for allegedly pushing an individual from a moving car early that morning.

They may also face drug charges in connection with the raid, and Juel Sitting Holy has a number of earlier, unrelated charges in both Sheridan and Scotts Bluff Counties.

Simmons says the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office asked for the State Patrol SWAT team because authorities had reason to believe the Sitting Holys might be armed and might be under the influence of drugs.

When the decision was made to enter the Hay Springs home, the SWAT team fired tear gas inside and the couple was taken into custody without further incident. Simmons says officers executing search warrants on the premises found what is believed to be more than a pound of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

Juel Sitting Holy was free on bond for a December incident in Sheridan County that resulted in multiple felony counts including Terroristic Threats, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Distribution of Controlled Substances.

e also has pending charges of Possession of Methamphetamine in Scotts Bluff County for an incident on January 27, 2017. Simmons had filed a motion after the Scotts Bluff arrest to revoke Sitting Holy’s bond, but it was denied at a hearing a week before the raid on the Hay Springs home.