Hay Springs Pair Arrested on Meth Distribution Charges

A report of a business in Chadron finding a package of methamphetamine inside the store led to the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Hay Springs which yielded two arrests.

In a media release, Deputy Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons said on Friday, May 31st, a clerk at the Commons Cents convenience store reported finding a package of approximately 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine lying on the floor.

After reviewing video footage of the individuals inside the store at the time the suspected drugs appeared on the floor led officers with the Chadron Police Department and WING drug task force to seek a search warrant on a residence in Hay Springs.

44 year old Jorge Barron and 42 year old Shannon Barron were ultimately arrested, and are being held in the Sheridan County Jail on suspicion of Distribution of Controlled Substances, Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Assault on an Officer and other charges.

Officers from the WING Drug Task Force, Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation and arrests.