Hearing on Whiteclay’s beer stores to air live

A hearing on whether to renew the liquor licenses of four

Nebraska beer stores near South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will air live online.

Nebraska Educational Telecommunications says it will provide a video web stream of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s hearing on Thursday. The hearing at the Capitol is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Central Time.

The commission hearing comes amid increased scrutiny on Whiteclay, a tiny Nebraska village on the reservation’s south border. Whiteclay’s four beer stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015 despite having only a dozen residents. Pine Ridge is plagued by alcoholism despite a tribal alcohol ban.

Nebraska Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Hobie Rupe says the hearing will focus on whether the village has adequate law enforcement.