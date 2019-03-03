Hearing to Receive Comments on Uniform Credentialing Act Regulations

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will hold a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed adoption of Title 172, Chapter 10 of the Nebraska Administrative Code (NAC) – Credentials Issued Under The Uniform Credentialing Act.

The proposed new regulations will govern credentials issued to individuals set out in Nebraska Revised Statute § 38-121. The proposed changes will create one uniform set of regulations for all professions and occupations governed by the Uniform Credentialing Act, thereby eliminating the need to duplicate language in each chapter of a profession or in occupation-specific regulations. This new chapter of regulations will govern individuals who are renewing or reinstating a credential.

Authority for these regulations is found in Neb. Rev. Stat. § 81-3117(7).

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m., CT, at the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln, Nebraska, 301 Centennial Mall South, lower level conference room B.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments or to attend and comment at the hearing. Written comments must be postmarked or received by 5 p.m., CT, the day of the hearing, and should be emailed to DHHS.Regulations@nebraska.gov, faxed to 402-742-2382, or sent to DHHS Legal Services, 301 Centennial Mall South, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026.

The draft regulations can be found at www.sos.ne.gov.