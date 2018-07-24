Heartland Expressway segment could be complete in a decade

The latest maps released by the Ports to Plains Alliance indicates there is a decent possibility that the Heartland Expressway segment between Minatare and Alliance could be four-laned within the next decade.

Daniel Bennett, a member of the Heartland Expressway Board of Directors, says the improvements are on track if the current state and federal funding scenarios stay intact.

Bennett told KNEB News “It’s definitely conceivable that would be the case. Of course it is subject to changes in funding scenarios. But right now with the Transporation Innovation Act plan and the funding for the other segment south of Alliance coming through , that is the plan to have it done within that time frame.

Bennett says the recent $18 million federal grant to assist with the area south of Alliance has provided optimism that more such funding may be possible down the line. Bennett says the Heartland Expressway Board is also pushing for the 50 mile stretch between Alliance and Chadron be four lanes, and not just be constructed as a “Super Two”, and that efforts begin to obtain right of way for the four lane segment.