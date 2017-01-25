class="single single-post postid-210739 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Heartland Expressway signs to go up in Scotts Bluff County

BY Dave Strang | January 25, 2017
The Heartland Expressway spans all the way from Texas to Canada, and many states have already included signage to designate the highway.

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday approved the county placing the signs along it’s portion of the Expressway, with the cost of the signs being reimbursed by the Heartland Expressway Association.

Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton said it’s time for us to identify our sections of the Heartland Expressway.

Masterton says the signs bring awareness of the where the Expressway is, and what it does.

