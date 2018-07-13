Heavy rains reported in Morrill and Goshen counties

Even though storms skirted Scottsbluff-Gering, heavy rains were reported in Goshen and Morrill Counties Thursday evening.

Goshen County Emergency Management Director Shelley Kirchofer says the city of Torrington received approximately an inch of rain over 35 to 40 minutes Thursday afternoon that flooded streets for a time. And Kirchofer says north of Torrington there was a report of two inches of rain that washed out Goshen County Road 108.

In Morrill County, Broadwater Village Board Chair Susan Kelly says their community received an inch to an inch and a half of rain with a storm that took many branches down and left at least one house without electricity for a time. She also reported an outbuilding on the Dobrinski south of the railroad tracks was completely blown over into the railroad yard.