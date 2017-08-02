Heavy road construction year for the panhandle

This is a big construction year for major highways in the panhandle.

Three major projects are under construction at the moment, one of them the highly anticipated upgrade to Highway 385 between Angora and the south side of Alliance.

District Five Construction Engineer Drew Parks says the project involves construction of two new southbound lanes so the highway has four lanes in that nine mile area separated by a grass median.

The construction is being done under traffic and with flag vehicles. Parks says it should be completed by early November minus some striping that will be done next spring. Parks says expanding the stretch of the highway from Angora to L62A is planned for the 2019-20 construction seasons.

Repaving work is also being done on Highway 92 east of Gering to Bayard, on the south lanes of the link between Melbeta and Minatare and on highway 71 from the Harrisburg spur south for 12 miles. They will all also be done under traffic with lane closures using flaggers and a pilot vehicle during the day and should be completed by early November.

Parks says there is also major construction work on the interstate, on the west edge of Chadron and south of Crawford.