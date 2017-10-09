Heavy snow causes travel issues in southeast Wyoming

Snow blanketed much of southeast Wyoming and closed a

150-mile stretch of Interstate 80 for about nine hours. The storm struck late Sunday and into Monday morning, leaving behind hazardous road conditions.

Cheyenne received about 6 inches of snow and is expecting a total of 8 inches before the storm leaves. Other areas outside Cheyenne have already reported up to ten inches. 8 inches has been reported in Albany County, Converse County and Carbon County.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed I-80 from Cheyenne to Rawlins from about 1 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m. Monday because of slick conditions.

The snow will be followed by cold temperatures. Laramie is forecast to dip to 5 degrees Monday night, and Cheyenne is expecting a low of 17 degrees.

Hard freeze warnings are also in effect for Western Nebraska, where the precipitation has been mostly rain, except for snow in higher elevations like the Wildcat Hills.