“Hell Gap” ceremony to mark Wyoming’s 27th national historic landmark

A ceremony will be held Saturday to mark an area thirteen miles northeast of Guernsey being designated as the 27th national historic landmark in Wyoming.

Hell Gap is recognized for its archaeological contribution to the knowledge of the earliest people of North America.

Judy Wolf with State Historical Preservation Office says the site was discovered in the 1950’s and is known nationwide. Wolf says the site is really important because no other excavated place in North America contains a record that includes all of the cultural Paleoindian and Archaic artifacts and complexes known on the plains spanning from between 13,000 and 8,500 years ago.

Ribbon cutting and dedication will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday followed by lunch.