Hemingford and Minatare women gain Chadron pageant crowns

Young women from Hemingford and MInatare are the new Miss Chadron and Miss Fur Trade Days. Kaelia Nelson and Tristen Wecker were crowned Saturday night in Chadron and will now advance to the Miss Nebraska Pageant next June. Sydny Ridgeway of Gering was voted by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.

Both Nelson and Wecker will be making their second trips to Miss Nebraska. Wecker was last year’s Miss Old West Balloon Fest while Nelson, who was the overall talent and interview winner, was Miss Alliance last year and was a 2-time competitor at the Miss Nebraska’s OT Pageant.