Hemingford man charged with fatally shooting dog

BY Ryan Murphy | January 26, 2018
A 29-year-old Hemingford man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend’s dog.

Adam Swanson is charged with Intentional Cruelty to an Animal and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

Court documents say on Saturday night, Box Butte County Deputies were called out to the home. Swanson was reportedly intoxicated and intentionally shot and killed the dog in its kennel following an argument.

Swanson was interviewed at the Sheriff’s Office and admitted to shooting and killing the dog.

He is free after posting 10% of his $20,000 bond; his next court appearance has been scheduled for February 6th.

If convicted on the firearm charge, Swanson would face a minimum of three years in prison.

